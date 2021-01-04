Customs seize 7,500 kg of illegally imported turmeric

-

Sri Lanka Customs has seized 7,500 kilograms of turmeric illegally imported into the country under the guise of importing wheat flour.

Customs spokesman Sunil Jayaratne said that the stock of turmeric was found inside a container shipped from India on December 20, declared as wheat flour.

The container was searched based on information uncovered through investigations carried out by the ‘Risk Management Unit’ of Sri Lanka Customs while a stock of turmeric valued at over Rs 15 million was discovered inside.

The turmeric had been imported by a resident of Modara while it has been uncovered that he had engaged in similar illegal activities in the past as well.

The spokesman said that the Director General of Customs has issued instructions to take strict action against the individual in question, who is currently in remand custody.