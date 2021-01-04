Covid-19: 565 more recoveries take total to 37,817

-

The Ministry of Health says that 565 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Rambukkana treatment center (65), Bingiriya treatment center (61), District General Hospital Hambantota (38), and Kattankudy Hospital (30).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 37,817.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 44,774 while 6,744 of them are under medical care presently.