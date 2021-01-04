Englands Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Sri Lanka

January 4, 2021   07:03 pm

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, England’s cricket board said on Monday.

England are in Sri Lanka for a two-match test series that begins on Jan. 14, with both matches being played in Galle.

The squad was tested on arrival at the airport in Hambantota and Ali is likely to miss the first test as Sri Lanka’s government protocols require the 33-year-old to quarantine for 10 days.

“Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing,” the ECB added.

“The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday.”

The two-match series in Sri Lanka is followed by four tests in India in February and March.

