COVID-19 fatality count in Sri Lanka reaches 215

COVID-19 fatality count in Sri Lanka reaches 215

January 4, 2021   09:34 pm

-

The Director-General of Health Services confirms that Sri Lanka’s fatality count from COVID-19 has risen with 02 more deaths caused by the virus.

Two men, both residents of Ratnapura, have succumbed to the virus pushing the COVID-19 death count to 215.

A 71-year-old man had passed away at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital on January 02. The cause of his death has been determined as a respiratory infection caused by COVID-19 and a complication of a lung infection.

The other victim is a 86 year old male who had succumbed to COVID-19 related pneumonia and epilepsy. He had passed away at his home on January 01.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories