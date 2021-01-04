COVID-19 fatality count in Sri Lanka reaches 215
January 4, 2021 09:34 pm
The Director-General of Health Services confirms that Sri Lanka’s fatality count from COVID-19 has risen with 02 more deaths caused by the virus.
Two men, both residents of Ratnapura, have succumbed to the virus pushing the COVID-19 death count to 215.
A 71-year-old man had passed away at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital on January 02. The cause of his death has been determined as a respiratory infection caused by COVID-19 and a complication of a lung infection.
The other victim is a 86 year old male who had succumbed to COVID-19 related pneumonia and epilepsy. He had passed away at his home on January 01.