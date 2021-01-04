Man leaves for Dubai despite testing COVID-19 positive

January 4, 2021   11:28 pm

A man from the Ederamulla area had left for Dubai via the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on December 29 despite testing positive for COVID-19.

On December 24, he had gotten a PCR test done on him from a private which had indicated him to be positive for the virus infection.

However, he had gotten another PCR test done at a different private hospital which had come out as negative.

Subsequently, the Office of Mahara Medical Officer of Health (MOH) had subjected him to yet another PCR test for the COVID-19 infection. The test had come out as positive for the virus.

However, the man in question had left the country before the results had come out.

When health authorities visited his residence to hospitalize him, they had been informed the patient had left the country.

