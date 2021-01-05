COPE to summon 05 government institutions in January

-

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) is scheduled to summon five government institutions in January, its chairman Prof. Charitha Herath said.

Accordingly, the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship fund, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, and the Coconut Development Authority are to be summoned before the COPE.

Prof. Charitha Herath further stated that arrangements have been made to hold meetings on January 06, 08, 19, 21, and 22 in accordance with the COVID-19 health guidelines.

Accordingly, the officials of the Independent Television Network (ITN) are to be summoned before the COPE on 06th January to discuss the matter.

The Special Audit Report on Management of investment of the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship fund will be discussed on 08th January. The Special Audit Report on the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum in Sri Lanka is to be discussed on 19th January, while the Audit report on the Coconut Development Authority is to be taken on 21st January.

Also, the Special Audit Report on the present situation in the field of foreign employment will be discussed on 22nd January at the COPE Committee.