Heavy showers of about 100mm in parts of the island

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, North Western and Western provinces and in Kandy district.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island, in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be about 30kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

The sea area extending from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Sea areas can be temporary very rough during thundershowers.