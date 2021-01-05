Sri Lanka to receive COVID-19 vaccine before April New Year

-

The first vaccine for COVID-19 could be given to people in Sri Lanka before the upcoming Sinhala and Hindu New Year, says Chief Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga.

Joining the 360° political program on TV Derana last night (04), Weeratunga stated that the discussions for this are currently at the final stage.

“I may be able to tell exactly on a future date. Given the current situation, it can be said that this could commence at least at the end of February or the first week of March. Definitely before the Sinhala and Hindu New Year”

The procedure by which the vaccine would be distributed has already been planned, added Weeratunga.

“First, we will give this vaccine to frontline health workers. At present, there are 155,000. That is the recommendation of the World Health Organization as well. Secondly, we give this vaccine to the front line personnel of the tri-forces and the police. There are 127,500 of them. This is part of the national vaccination plan.”

Weeratunga said that the financial arrangements for the vaccination have already been completed. “Our treasury has raised enough money for this,” he said.