Cabinet nods for Sri Lanka to receive COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

-

The Cabinet approves a proposal to enter into agreements with COVID-19 vaccine producers under the COVAX facility.

The COVAX facility is a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure equal distribution among the countries, subsequently to the manufacturing of secure and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Through this facility, the production and development of the vaccines for the COVID-19 are being accelerated and the eventual reach of the COVID-19 vaccine to every country in the world is ensured.

Sri Lanka has already joined with the COVAX facility; and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which also includes the World Health Organization, has accredited that Sri Lanka is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines through this facility.

Countries are informed to submit vaccine request applications under two phases to receive the vaccine facility and the first part and part A which includes the information regarding the target group, store capacity, and technical information was submitted by Sri Lanka before the deadline on 07th December 2020.

The second part thereof regarding the receiving of vaccines and signing the compensatory agreement has to submit before 08th January 2021.

As per the proposal tabled by the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi the Cabinet granted its approval to submit part B of the vaccine application according to the guidelines provided by the Attorney General and to sign an agreement with the manufacturer when allocating vaccines through the COVAX facility.