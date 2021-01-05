Body of abducted Buddhist monk found in cemetery

-

Police have found the body of the Buddhist monk who was abducted while at the Koswatta Kodikanda Arannya Senasanaya.

Uduwila Dhammasiri Thero, 65, of Thummodara Koswatta Kodikanda Arannya Senasanaya in Hanwella was abducted by a group on the night of December 02.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that the body of the Thero was found yesterday (04) at the cemetery in Navana, Kotadeniyawa.

Four suspects, including a woman and 03 men, have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

Investigations have revealed that the abduction had been carried out due to a personal dispute, said DIG Ajith Rohana.

The mother and father of a young monk who also stayed in the Arannya Senasanaya were also among the suspects arrested.

Hanwella Police are conducting further investigations.