Suspect arrested for vandalizing Buddha statue in Mawanella

A suspect has been arrested for vandalizing a Buddha statue in Mawanella, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

He was identified as Priyantha Sampath Kumara, a 30-year-old who was residing in Hettimulla area in Kegalle.

The incident had taken place in the area of Imbula in Mawanella on the night of December 28.

According to the police, the suspect is addicted to the use of narcotics and had been involved in stealing money from donation boxes at religious places.