New mayor of Haputale takes oath

New Mayor of Haputale Urban Council Mr Upul Dissanayake has been sworn in before Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (January 05).

He was appointed to fill the position left vacant by former Haputale Mayor Sampath Lamahewa, who recently tendered his resignation.

Dissanayake kicked off his political journey in 1997 as an urban council member and he has also served as the Haputale Mayor before.

The event took place at the Premier’s official residence at Wijerama Road.

State Minister Thenuka Vidanagamage, MP Tissa Kuttiarachchi, Secretary to Prime Minister Gamini Senarath and several local government representatives were present at this occasion.