Indian External Affairs Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar has arrived in Sri Lanka this evening (January 05) on an invitation extended by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Dr. Jaishankar’s official visit to the island nation will continue until the 7th of January.

During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar is expected to have bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Sri Lankan counterpart Minister Gunawardena.

While this official visit marks the first arrival of a high-level foreign dignitary in Sri Lanka in 2021, it has also become the earliest official visit outside India for External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar in the New Year.

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar is the first official foreign visitor in Sri Lanka after the Presidential Election in November 2019, who conveyed the congratulations, as well as an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to undertake his first state visit to India.

Through such high-level exchanges, both sides are looking forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship in multiple areas of cooperation.

The visit has been arranged through the air-bubble concept amidst Covid-19 travel restrictions in both countries.