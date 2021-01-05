Twenty arrested for not wearing face masks; two test positive for Covid-19

January 5, 2021   06:00 pm

Following a special operation carried out in Pettah and Colombo Fort today (January 05), Sri Lanka Police has arrested 20 individuals who were not wearing face masks in public.

The arrestees were subsequently taken to Maligawatte area and were referred to PCR and rapid antigen tests.

According to the police, two of them have been tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

Earlier today (05), the police announced that people who fail to wear a face mask in public will be subjected to rapid antigen tests or PCR tests from today.

In a statement, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana noted that legal action will also be sought against people who do not wear a face mask in public.

The decision was taken as these people are at risk of being exposed to coronavirus transmission and they pose a risk to other individuals as well, DIG Rohana explained.

