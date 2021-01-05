AG calls for criminal investigations against directors of ETI Finance, Swarnamahal Jewellers

-

The Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a criminal investigation against the directors of the ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, said that the investigations will be carried out over the unauthorized acceptance of deposits worth Rs 13.7 billion, misappropriation, and money laundering.

The Attorney General has also decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.