Sri Lanka reports 224 new COVID-19 cases

January 5, 2021   07:23 pm

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 45,466 as 224 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 38,262 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,765 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 215 deaths from the virus so far.

