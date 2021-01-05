Sri Lankas COVID-19 death toll hits 217

January 5, 2021   10:18 pm

Two more COVID-19 related fatalities have been confirmed in Sri Lanka today (January 05), says the Director-General of Health Services.

According to Department of Government Information, the new development has pushed the country’s death toll from the virus outbreak to 217.

One of the victims was identified as a 68-year-old woman from Matale. She died on Sunday (January 03) while receiving treatment at the Matale District Hospital. The cause of death was determined as COVID-19 infection and lung infection.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old woman from Kalutara died on Saturday (January 02) on admission to Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara. She has died of COVID-19 infection, blood poisoning and asthma.

