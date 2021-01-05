-

UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka, Mr. Robert Juhkam officially handed over the Global Human Development Report (HDR 2020) to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (January 05) at his official residence in Wijerama.

The HDR is the annual flagship report published by the Human Development Report Office of the UNDP that evaluates and measures human progress.

This year’s 30th publication, emphasises on the relationship between people and nature, focusing on the impact that human activity has on the earth and stresses on the importance of improving people’s lives while working towards an inclusive and sustainable future for all, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a media release.

Mr. Juhkam pointed out that Sri Lanka is in the high human development category, positioned 72 out of 189 countries, and is the highest in the South Asian region.

Between 1990 and 2019, Sri Lanka’s HDI value has increased from 0.629 to 0.782, an increase of 24.3 percent.

Further in relation to the new PHDI (Planetary pressures-adjusted HDI) featured in the report, Sri Lanka is ranked at the top in the South Asian region at rank 38 overall.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has assured Sri Lanka’s continuous commitment towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and finding transformative pathways during these turbulent times and look towards UNDP for stronger collaboration.

Background Information

• Between 1990 and 2019, Sri Lanka’s:

• HDI value increased from 0.629 to 0.782 (increase of 24.3%).

• Life expectancy at birth increased by 7.5 years.

• Average years of schooling increased by 2.3 years.

• Expected years of schooling increased by 2.8 years.

• GNI per capita increased by about 229.4%

UNDP Resident Representative Robert Juhkam, Deputy Representative Faiza Effendi, Policy and Engagement Team Leader Fadhil Bakeer Markar, Secretary to the Prime MinisterGamini Senarath, and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Yoshitha Rajapaksa were among the attendees.