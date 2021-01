Updated announcement on isolation orders for several GN divisions

-

Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva has issued an updated announcement on the isolation status on eleven Grama Niladhari divisions.

Thereby, following Grama Niladhari divisions have been isolated with effect from 5.00 am today (January 06).

Poojapitiya police area:

• Bamunugama Diwanawaththa GN division

Eheliyagoda police area:

• Moragala GN division



In the meantime, isolation status on following Grama Niladhari divisions has been lifted with effect from 5.00 am today.

Akkaraipattu police area:

• Akkaraipattu 05 GN division

• Akkaraipattu 14 GN division

• Akkaraipattu Municipality GN division

• Palamunai GN division

• Oluvil GN division

• Addalachchenai 08 GN division

• Akkaraipattu 8/1 GN division

• Akkaraipattu 8/3 GN division

• Akkaraipattu 09 GN division