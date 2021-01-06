Fourteen face mask rule violators in total positive for coronavirus

-

Fourteen persons in total, who were not wearing face masks in public, have been tested positive for Covid-19, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

In a special operation was carried out in Western Province yesterday (January 05), 1,060 people were apprehended for not complying with the face mask rule while in public.

DIG Rohana said 550 of them were directed to rapid antigen tests, while the remaining 510 were subjected to PCR tests.

However, 14 arrestees were revealed to have been exposed to the virus in rapid antigen tests. The results of PCR tests on the arrestees are yet to be received, DIG Rohana said further.

Sri Lanka Police announced yesterday that people who fail to wear a face mask in public will be subjected to rapid antigen tests or PCR tests.

In a statement, the police spokesman noted that legal action will also be sought against these individuals.

The decision was taken as these people are at risk of being exposed to coronavirus transmission and they pose a risk to other individuals as well.

Meanwhile, 81 persons in other provinces have been taken into custody yesterday for failing to adhere to face mask rule and not maintaining social distancing.

In all, 2,253 persons have been arrested since October 30 last year for violating health regulations.