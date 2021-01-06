Fairly heavy showers expected in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva province and in Hambantota and Ampara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankesanturai.

Winds will be Easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be moderate.