Nalaka Edirisinghe surrenders to CID

-

The fourth suspect in the Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd. case, Nalaka Edirisinghe has surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago.

Last evening (January 05), Attorney General Dappula de Livera had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a criminal investigation against the Directors of the ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd. over their involvement in operating an unauthorized finance business.

Accordingly, former Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe were arrested by the CID, acting on further directives from the Attorney General.

Investigations are being carried out over the unauthorized acceptance of deposits worth Rs 13.7 billion, misappropriation, and money laundering, Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said yesterday.

The Attorney General has also decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.