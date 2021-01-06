More Sri Lankans repatriated from three countries

January 6, 2021   11:54 am

Another group of Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries has been repatriated early this morning (06).

Accordingly, 42 expatriates from the Maldives, 74 from Qatar, and 82 from Dubai have returned to the island.

Meanwhile, another group of Sri Lankans from India, Bangladesh, Singapore, and China are to arrive in the country tomorrow, Ada Derana correspondent said.

They have been referred to PCR test upon arrival at the airport and were subsequently directed to quarantine centers.

