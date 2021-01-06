SLTB buses misuse case: IDP Resettlement project accountant granted bail

-

Alagarathnam Manoranjan, the accountant of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Resettlement project who is one of the accused in the case pertaining to alleged misuse of buses belonging to the state-owned Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) during the 2019 Presidential Election, has been granted bail.

Defendant, who was under remand custody for nearly three months, was produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate Priyantha Fernando earlier today (January 06).

The magistrate released Manoranjan on Rs 100,000 cash bail and two personal bails each valued at Rs 1 million.

The matter has been scheduled to be taken up again on the 27th of March.

Former Minister of Industries MP Rishad Bathiudeen, IDP Resettlement project director Mohamed Yaseen Samsudeen and project accountant Alagarathnam Manoranjan are accused of misusing 222 buses owned by the SLTB for transporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Puttalam to polling stations in Silavathurai, Mannar during the 2019 Presidential Election.

The suspects have allegedly violated Article 82(1) of Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981 by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million.