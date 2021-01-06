Buddhist Dhamma schools to reopen on Jan. 17

-

The Commissioner-General of Buddhist Affairs says that all Buddhist Sunday Dhamma schools in the country, except for those located in isolated areas, will reopen on January 17.

Sunday Dhamma schools were ordered closed island-wide on October 05 in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka.

However, the Department of Buddhist Affairs has decided to reopen all Sunday Dhamma schools (Daham Pasal) except for those within areas which have been declared isolated.

Accordingly they will reopen on the 17th of January (Sunday).

Primary schools and preschools except for those in the Western Province and isolated areas are expected to be opened on January 11.