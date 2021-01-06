No decision to handover Colombo Ports Eastern Terminal to a foreign entity - PM

January 6, 2021   03:17 pm

The government has taken no decision to transfer the management part of the ownership of the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port to a foreign entity, says Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister mentioned this in response to a question raised by Jathika Jana Balawegaya MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the Parliament today (06).

He said, “The previous Yahapalana government entered into agreements regarding the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port and I will table copies of those agreements.

Our government has not decided to hand over the management of this Eastern Terminal, in whole or in part, to a foreign company.”

However, in response, MP Dissanayake said, “Now they are trying to build an argument that we have to do this because there is an old agreement. But it’s not the old agreement; it has been proposed to reach a new agreement.”

