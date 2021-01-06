Sri Lanka expressed interest in accessing COVID-19 vaccines from India: Dr Jaishankar

-

Sri Lanka has expressed interest in accessing COVID-19 vaccines from India, says External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S. Jaishankar.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Minister Dinesh Gunawardena this afternoon (January 06), Dr Jaishankar noted that India sees international cooperation in the region as its duty.

“I come here at a time when both countries are faced with daunting and common challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, I think the COVID has given us an opportunity to collaborate even further.”

Asserting that Covid-19 pandemic has not been able to dent the bilateral relations between the two nations, the Indian External Affairs Minister said India and Sri Lanka are now looking at post-Covid-19 cooperation.

“Reflecting our ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India has supported Sri Lanka’s efforts to tackle Covid-19 through timely medical assistance.”

Dr Jaishankar expressed gratitude to the government of Sri Lanka for rendering assistance and facilitation in the evacuation of Indian nations stranded in the island due to the pandemic.

He noted that high-level contacts were maintained and strengthened during the past year. “The Virtual Bilateral Summit between PM Modi and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was a high watermark for us in 2020.”

Dr Jaishankar added: “This morning, I had the honour to call on H.E. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. My counterpart and I have just completed our discussions, reviewing in detail the progress in our partnership. This evening, I look forward to calling on H.E. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. In line with our shared democratic traditions, meetings are also planned with other important political and community leaders. There is also an interaction with the business community. To all of them, I carry the message of an India that will always be a dependable partner and reliable friend, open to strengthening its relationship with Sri Lanka on the basis of mutual trust, mutual interest, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity.”

He says India and Sri Lanka both face the immediate challenge of post-COVID recovery at the moment. “This is not just a public health issue but equally, a crisis of the economy. Where India is concerned, you are aware that our Covid numbers have come down sharply and the prospect of mass vaccination is in sight.”

“The Indian economy has also shown strong signs of recovery in the last few months. We are very confident that this will be full-blown by the next quarter. These developments will obviously have a positive impact on Sri Lanka. At the same time, there are specific challenges that need addressing, whether it is in finance or in trade. My visit is aimed at facilitating that process.”