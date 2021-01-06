PS member arrested for sexually harassing relative

PS member arrested for sexually harassing relative

January 6, 2021   04:51 pm

-

A member of the Yakkalamulla Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested for sexually harassing a woman.

Police said a 27-year-old woman had been molested at Bataketiya in Nakiyadeniya, in Yakkalamulla police division, last evening and that the suspect was arrested by police following investigations. 

The victim, a 27-year-old mother of three, is reportedly a relative of the 46-year-old accused.

The Pradeshiya Sabha member has been remanded until January 19 after being produced before the Galle Magistrate Court. 

