Sri Lanka confirmed over 39,000 COVID-19 recoveries so far

Total recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka surpassed 39,000-milestone today (January 05), as 761 more individuals who were infected with the virus regained health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, majority of the recoveries were reported from Kahawatte Treatment Centre (73), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (41), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (40), Punanai Treatment Centre (39), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (36), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (36), Gallela Treatment Centre (35), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (32), Panideniya Treatment Centre (29), Darga Town Treatment Centre (25), Undugoda District Hospital (22) and Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (21).

In all, 39,023 novel coronavirus patients in the country have been discharged from medical care to date.

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 45,726 positive cases since the first outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March last year.

As per statistics, 6,486 active cases are still receiving medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

The country has also witnessed 217 fatalities owing to the virus.