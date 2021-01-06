Four Indians apprehended while trying to smuggle in dried turmeric & cardamom

-

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended four Indian nationals who were attempting to smuggle in consignment turmeric and cardamom.

An Indian dhow was also intercepted by the naval officers during a special operation carried out in the north-western seas on Tuesday (January 05).

Accordingly, a total of 1,680kg of dried turmeric and 150kg of cardamom have been taken into custody.

After having spotted a suspicious Indian dhow in Sri Lankan territorial waters north of Kudiramalai Point, Puttalam, the North-western Naval Command had deployed Inshore Patrol Craft to intercept the suspicious dhow.

During the search, about 1,680kg of dried turmeric in 57 sacks and around 150kg of cardamom in 05 sacks were recovered from the vessel.

Navy said the racketeers might have plotted to transfer the consignments of turmeric and cardamom to a local vessel at sea.

Indian nationals held during this operation and the consignment of dried turmeric and cardamom have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for onward legal action.

Meanwhile, the Indian dhow is detained in the custody of the Navy for onward investigation.

The entire operation has been conducted adhering to COVID-19 preventive guidelines, Navy said further.