Sri Lanka registers 252 new COVID-19 infections

Sri Lanka registers 252 new COVID-19 infections

January 6, 2021   07:15 pm

-

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 45,978 this evening (January 06) as 252 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

Reportedly, newly-identified cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 39,023 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus as of today

However, 6,738 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 217.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories