Sri Lanka registers 252 new COVID-19 infections

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 45,978 this evening (January 06) as 252 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, newly-identified cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 39,023 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus as of today

However, 6,738 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 217.