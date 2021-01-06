Administration approval to conduct clinical trials on anti-COVID tonic

Administration approval to conduct clinical trials on anti-COVID tonic

January 6, 2021   07:30 pm

-

Administration approval has been granted to conduct clinical trials on the anti-Coronavirus herbal syrup manufactured by Dhammika Bandara from Kegalle.

Director-General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said the letter pertaining to this has been directed to the Teaching Hospital in Anuradhapura, Health Services Director of Anuradhapura District and Provincial Health Services Director of North-Central.

Ethical Committee of the University of Rajarata granted the approval for the anti-Coronavirus tonic, on the 30th of December last year.

The committee accordingly recommended that the relevant tonic be directed for clinical trials.

