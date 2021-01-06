Two more COVID-19 deaths bring tally to 219

-

Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported today (January 06) has pushed Sri Lanka’s fatality count from the virus to 219 cases in total.

As per the Director-General of Health Services, one of the victims is a 60-year-old male from the Dehiwala area.

He had been transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID/IDH) from the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, upon being diagnosed as a COVID-19 patient. The cause of death has been determined to be blood poisoning, kidney infection, and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old female from Alawwa has succumbed to a severe diabetic condition, malfunction of heart, and a severe respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus infection.

She had been transferred from the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital to the Narammala District Hospital after being diagnosed with the virus.