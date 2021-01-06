Two more COVID-19 deaths bring tally to 219

Two more COVID-19 deaths bring tally to 219

January 6, 2021   08:47 pm

-

Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported today (January 06) has pushed Sri Lanka’s fatality count from the virus to 219 cases in total.

As per the Director-General of Health Services, one of the victims is a 60-year-old male from the Dehiwala area.

He had been transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID/IDH) from the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, upon being diagnosed as a COVID-19 patient. The cause of death has been determined to be blood poisoning, kidney infection, and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old female from Alawwa has succumbed to a severe diabetic condition, malfunction of heart, and a severe respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus infection.

She had been transferred from the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital to the Narammala District Hospital after being diagnosed with the virus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories