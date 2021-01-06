Sri Lanka reports 269 new COVID-19 cases

-

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 46,248 as 269 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, all 269 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

According to the Department of Government Information said 521 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 39,023 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,006 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.