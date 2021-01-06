Do not assume Colombo is safe now - Rosy

-

A total of 12,255 COVID-19 patients have been identified within the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) jurisdiction, says Mayoress of Colombo Rosy Senanayake.

Speaking to the media, she also stated that 292 employees of the CMC have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

“Yesterday we carried out 950 PCR tests. Twenty-five of them came out positive. Results of another 600 are yet to come. Never assume that Colombo is safe now.

Seven out of 150 antigen tests were positive yesterday. So far 12,255 cases of COVID-19 have been identified within the municipal limits from January 01 till today. By now, 119 deaths have been reported. 292 employees of the Colombo Municipal Council have contracted COVID-19. The total number of PCRs performed so far is 63,367.

Do not think that we can live a normal life like before the coronavirus. However, we can live with coronavirus.”