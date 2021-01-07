Two more face mask rule violators positive for coronavirus

January 7, 2021   09:49 am

-

Two more persons who were not wearing face masks while in public have been tested positive for Covid-19, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

They were identified in rapid antigen tests performed on 252 individuals among 523 face mask rule violators in the Western Province yesterday (January 06).

The remaining 271 had been referred to PCR tests and the results are expected to be issued soon. PCR test results of 510 more face mask rule violators are also yet to be received.

DIG Rohana noted that special operations in search of individuals who fail to comply with the face mask rule while in public will continue further.

As of last morning, 14 persons in total, who were not wearing face masks in public, had been tested positive for the virus in rapid antigen tests.

