Paid quarantine not mandatory for returnees to Sri Lanka - Namal

-

The frequency of repatriation flights to Sri Lanka will be increased within the next, says Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

The young Minister tweeted that the government will provide quarantine centers for all those who are returning to the island to undergo the mandatory quarantine period.

He added that paid quarantine is not mandatory for returnees.

Further, he also thanked President Rajapaksa for his commitment towards the issue of repatriating Sri Lankans who are stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.