Public urged to ensure names are listed in electoral register

Public urged to ensure names are listed in electoral register

January 7, 2021   02:56 pm

-

The Election Commission has requested the members of the public to ensure if their names are listed in the electoral register for the year 2020.

Electoral register can be accessed by contacting the Grama Niladhari in one’s respective area or via the official website of the election body: www.elections.gov.lk

Any individual who do not have their names listed in the electoral register has been requested to inform the Grama Niladhari before the 19th of January.

The following contact numbers are available for any inquiries regarding the matter: 0112 860031 / 0112 860032 / 0112 860034

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories