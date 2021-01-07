Public urged to ensure names are listed in electoral register

-

The Election Commission has requested the members of the public to ensure if their names are listed in the electoral register for the year 2020.

Electoral register can be accessed by contacting the Grama Niladhari in one’s respective area or via the official website of the election body: www.elections.gov.lk

Any individual who do not have their names listed in the electoral register has been requested to inform the Grama Niladhari before the 19th of January.

The following contact numbers are available for any inquiries regarding the matter: 0112 860031 / 0112 860032 / 0112 860034