Steps will be taken for the government to take over all estate hospitals, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated.

Responding to a question at the parliament today (January 07), she pointed out that there are legal restrictions in developing health institutes in estates without legally owning the land they are located.

Therefore, the government will take measures to take over all estate hospitals through a Cabinet paper, the Minister said.

“It takes about 5 years to create a doctor. Therefore, It is difficult for me to create doctors all at once. It is better if we can assign 02 doctors per each existing hospital. There is a huge shortage of doctors in Sri Lanka.”