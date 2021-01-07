Government to take over all estate hospitals

January 7, 2021   03:00 pm

-

Steps will be taken for the government to take over all estate hospitals, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated.

Responding to a question at the parliament today (January 07), she pointed out that there are legal restrictions in developing health institutes in estates without legally owning the land they are located.

Therefore, the government will take measures to take over all estate hospitals through a Cabinet paper, the Minister said.

“It takes about 5 years to create a doctor. Therefore, It is difficult for me to create doctors all at once. It is better if we can assign 02 doctors per each existing hospital. There is a huge shortage of doctors in Sri Lanka.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories