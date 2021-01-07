Customs seize 18,000 ecstasy pills worth over Rs 130 million

January 7, 2021   04:26 pm

A package containing 18,000 ecstasy pills worth over Rs 130 million has been detected by Sri Lanka Customs during an inspection at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.

This is believed to be the largest haul of narcotic pills seized in the South Asian region thus far.

Customs spokesman said that the package of ecstasy pills, weighing 09 kg in total, have been sent from Belgium.

The contraband was discovered following investigations carried out by customs regarding several parcels received by the Central Mail Exchange.

