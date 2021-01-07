AG will file indictments once PCoI final report on Easter attacks is out - Sabry

-

The Attorney General will file indictments against after receiving the final report of the Presidential Commission probing the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, says Minister of Justice Ali Sabry.

He mentioned this responding to a question posed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Hesha Withanage at the parliament today (07).

Sabry said, “The Commission works independently. We cannot interfere with the activities of the Commission. We can see what the Commission has done after the report is issued. I believe that there will be a very good report.

Wrongdoers must be identified by looking for evidence independently. The innocent must be released. Those who are really responsible for this must be held responsible.

This should not be politicized. This shouldn’t be made into a race issue and select people to blame this on. Otherwise, it will become a grave issue. Because instead of finding out those who with this kind of views, we will go after the wrong people. We cannot find solutions to this problem that way.”

Sabry added that the President has no intention of freeing or letting go of the perpetrators behind this while he doesn’t want to chase after the innocent either.