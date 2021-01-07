Three new COVID-19 deaths push total to 222

-

Total lives claimed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka reached 222 today (January 07) as Director-General of Health Services confirmed three more virus-related fatalities.

According to the Department of Government Information, three men including an elderly person have died of coronavirus infection.

One of the victims was identified as a 53-year-old man from Meethirigala area. He had been receiving treatment at the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital when he passed away yesterday (January 06). The cause of death was cited as COVID-19 infection and asthma.

The second victim, a 62-year-old man from Beruwala area has died of COVID-19 pneumonia, secondary blood infection and kidney infection. He had been transferred from Iranawila Base Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) where he died today.

In the meantime, an 89-year-old who was residing in Colombo 14 also died today while suffering from COVID-19 pneumonia. This was recorded as a home death, the Government Information Department said.