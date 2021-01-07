Opposition Leader meets with Indian External Minister

January 7, 2021   10:48 pm

External Affairs Minister of India Dr Subramaniam Jaishankar has called on Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Tuesday (January 06).

Dr Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday for a three-day official visit following an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The two leaders have discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the long-standing historical ties between the two countries.

Opposition Leader has thanked the Indian government for their recent support in building houses and recalled the village of ‘Modi’. He also expressed gratitude to India for its support for ‘Suva Seriya’.

Meanwhile, Indian External Minister extended a special invitation to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to pay an official visit to India.

