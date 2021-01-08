COPA to expose list of institutions that fail to pay due levy

-

The Committee on Public Accounts has come to a decision during its meeting held yesterday (06) to publicize all the institutions which have failed to pay the due levy by submitting a list of such institutions to the Media.

Chairman of the Committee Prof. Tissa Vitharana instructed the Inland Revenue Department to submit to the Committee a list of institutions who have failed to pay the due levy within two months.

Auditor-General W.P.C. Wickramaratne addressing the Committee stated that steps should be taken to recover the levy which is due as soon as possible, thereby increasing the government revenue.

The Committee on Public Accounts also took into the discussion the need for the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance to work together in order to expedite the settlement of a number of Inland Revenue cases pending in the courts.

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Mr. H.M.W.C. Bandara raised the need to amend the law pertaining to tax deficit expeditiously. Accordingly, COPA Chairman Prof. Tissa Vitarana directed the Department of Inland Revenue to submit the relevant proposals with immediate effect.

Special audit report on the taxes and penalties in default to be recovered from the taxpayers was taken into discussion at the Committee on Public Accounts yesterday.

State Minister Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Members of Parliament Tissa Attanayake, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Kader Masthan, Dr. (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, B.Y.G. Ratnasekera, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya along with other officials were present at this occasion.