Met. Dept. forecasts showers in five provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says showers can be expected at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm will occur at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 pm.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places and few showers will occur in western coastal areas in the morning too.

Members of the public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island, in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be moderate, the Met. Department sad futther.