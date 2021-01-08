Notice for 2020 A/L candidates attending practical exams from isolated areas

-

Department of Examinations says 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level practical exams are currently in progress.

The candidates have been informed to take the tests at the examination centre mentioned in their admission.

Students, who are residing in areas where isolation orders are in force, will accordingly be allowed to use their admission and the National Identity Card (NIC) as a permit to attend the tests, the Examinations Department noted.

Further information in this regard can be accessed via 0112 784 208, 0112 784 537, 0113 188 350 or the hotline 1911.