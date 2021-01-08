-

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has expressed disappointment over the current state of affairs of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Responding to questions raised by media persons, Chandrika Bandaranaike stressed that she is still the chairperson of SLFP, and also an advisor and a member of the party.

Her remarks came after the event held at Galle Face Green in Colombo earlier today (January 08) to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of late Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranayake, the founder of SLFP.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike and Sunethra Bandaranaike had initially paid respects to the statue of late Prime Minster one hour before the commencement of the official commemoration, while former President Maithripala Sirisena and other top brass of SLFP paid their respects afterwards.

In response to questions in this regard, Chandrika Bandaranaike said she did not receive an invitation for the event, adding that the SLFP cannot deny her the opportunity to pay respects to Bandaranaike Statue.

Speaking further, Chandrika Bandaranaike added that Sirisena has instructed the SLFP members not to inform her regarding party’s meetings.

She also criticized Maithripala Sirisena for joining hands with the UNP.

She noted that her predictions about the SLFP being treated unfairly when it formed an alliance with the government have now become true.



Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena, who responded to questions regarding Chandrika Bandaranaike’s comments, denied such issues. “We all work together.”

In response to a query about whether SLFP would continue to work with the government, he said, “Let’s see. There is still time.”