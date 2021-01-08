Total COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka cross 40,000

-

The Ministry of Health says that 656 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 40,317.

Majority of recoveries were reported by Kopay Treatment Centre (127), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (55), Hikkaduwa Treatment Centre (47), Yakkala Treatment Centre (37), Homagama Base Hospital (26), Polgolla Treatment Centre (26), Panideniya Treatment Centre (26), Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (24), Dankotuwa District Hospital (22), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (22) and Rambukkana Treatment Centre (21).

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 46,780 while 6,241 of them are still under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 222 fatalities in total due to the outbreak of the virus.