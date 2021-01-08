CID instructed to arrest former ETI Finance directors

-

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest the four former Directors of ETI Finance Limited and produce them before court.

The AG has instructed the CID to arrest former ETI Director Board members Nalaka Edirisinghe, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe on charges of criminal misappropriation, cheating, money laundering and other offences.

On January 05, the Attorney General had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a criminal investigation against the Directors of the ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd. over their involvement in operating an unauthorized finance business.

Accordingly, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe were arrested on Tuesday (05) by the CID, acting on further directives from the Attorney General.

Nalaka Edirisinghe, the fourth suspect in the case, had surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the following morning.

However, they were all released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate on Wednesday (06).

Investigations are being carried out over the unauthorized acceptance of deposits worth Rs 13.7 billion, misappropriation, and money laundering, the Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer said.

The Attorney General has also decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.