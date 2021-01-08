Tuition classes to be allowed resume from Jan. 25?

-

Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris says the government is considering the possibility of allowing tuition classes to resume from the 25th of January.

He made this remark in response to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa during today’s parliamentary sessions.

Discussions in this regard will be held with the health authorities in order to allow tuition classes to operate again in compliance with a series of proper health guidelines, he noted.

The Opposition Leader pointed out that there are nearly 300,000 tutors and approximately 25,000 institutions that operate tuition classes in the country.

Owing to the prevailing circumstances, close to 1 million individuals who are financially dependent on tuition classes, directly and indirectly, have lost their source of income, he said urging the government to expedite the measures to control the situation.

Students are the most affected due to the delay in resuming tuition classes, he said, stressing that online teaching methods are unsuccessful as most children do not have the access to necessary technical equipment.

If this situation continues, the collapse of the education system can lead an imbalance in job opportunities, he pointed out.

In response to the Opposition Leader’s comments, the Education Minister said the country is faced with dire uncertainty and affirmed that the government is taking systematic measures to put an end to this global issue.